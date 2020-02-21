New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.97. 136,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 45,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,367 shares of company stock worth $2,109,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

