New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,187 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.87. 310,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -173.73 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 309,778 shares of company stock worth $20,217,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

