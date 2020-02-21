Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.77. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 681,420 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.