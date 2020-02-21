Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) Trading Down 4.3%

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 259,493 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of $52.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.10.

Navarre Minerals Company Profile (ASX:NML)

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

