Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

NBR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 131,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,325. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.