MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.05. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

