Monolith Hits Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $7.33 million and $54,313.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00491567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $637.77 or 0.06645262 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00070074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027347 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

