Moelis Australia (ASX:MOE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as A$6.06 ($4.30) and last traded at A$5.80 ($4.11), with a volume of 80507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$5.84 ($4.14).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Moelis Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Get Moelis Australia alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.26. The firm has a market cap of $902.72 million and a PE ratio of 35.80.

In other Moelis Australia news, insider Julian Biggins 82,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd.

About Moelis Australia (ASX:MOE)

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.