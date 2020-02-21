MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $957.46

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $957.46 and traded as high as $991.70. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $960.00, with a volume of 9,044 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

The stock has a market cap of $531.24 million and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 957.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 862.46.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson PLC will post 4973.923556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

