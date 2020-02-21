Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,088,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,694,391 shares of company stock valued at $65,882,868. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRNA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. 6,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.