Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,901 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Green Dot by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Dot by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 374,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Green Dot stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,771. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

