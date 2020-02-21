Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $49,000 in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter worth about $13,635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 0.48. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.