Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

VYGR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,137. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.51. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.