Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $293.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,848,782 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $293,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.26. 15,315,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,190,140. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

