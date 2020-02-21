Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $166,000 Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 90,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.73 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

