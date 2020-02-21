Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,639 Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,916,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.18. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

