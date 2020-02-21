Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 68,061 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,176,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,805,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,195,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 22,797,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,344,160. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

