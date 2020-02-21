MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.34

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.34 and last traded at $81.70, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.51.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

