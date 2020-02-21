Metronome 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $763,784.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $18.94 and $10.39. Metronome has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $763,784.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.04 or 0.03031497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00233868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00147038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,746,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,221,879 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

