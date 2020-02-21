Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Meritage Homes worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,539. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

