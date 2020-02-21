MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. MEDNAX updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.63 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.55 to $0.63 EPS.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,114. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Citigroup lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.