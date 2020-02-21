MediShares (MDS) Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $184,319.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

