MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.14.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

