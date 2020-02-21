Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.99

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and traded as high as $61.03. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 5,180,567 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10,088.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 471,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 471,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 469,818 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 310,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

