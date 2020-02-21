Matchpool 24 Hour Volume Reaches $175.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Matchpool has a market cap of $219,586.00 and $175.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

