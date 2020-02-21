Master Contract Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $429,127.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $429,127.00 and approximately $96,617.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.02697496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00096187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

