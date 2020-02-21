Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.25-5.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-5.25 EPS.

DOOR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

