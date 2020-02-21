Mary D. Petryszyn Sells 1,200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOC traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

