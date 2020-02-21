Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,832,700.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

