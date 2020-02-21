Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Mantech International also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

Mantech International stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.14. 687,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

