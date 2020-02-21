Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.83. Maiden shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 133,971 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

