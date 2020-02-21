Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Buys $230,300.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward C. Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 944,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

