M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in M.D.C. by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 503,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

