Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.93

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.93 and last traded at C$11.69, with a volume of 278554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

