Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 513,857 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 94,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

LONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

