LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Down 45.4%

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS)’s stock price fell 45.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), 38,029 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.45 ($0.93).

The firm has a market cap of $569,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.14.

LMS Capital Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.