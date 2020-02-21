LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $269,638.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $269,638.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,723,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,389,810 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

