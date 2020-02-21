LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.44. LG Display shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 535,307 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 61.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 914,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

