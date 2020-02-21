LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $80,572.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 655,162,432 coins and its circulating supply is 323,911,010 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

