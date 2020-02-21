Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.49. 1,885,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,420. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.54.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

