KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €322.00 ($374.42) and last traded at €320.00 ($372.09), approximately 118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €316.00 ($367.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €296.17.

About KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical, and transportation industries; energy supply; water transport; waste water treatment; construction/building services; and the hydraulic transportation of solids in mining.

