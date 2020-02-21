Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.57 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several research firms have commented on KRO. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

