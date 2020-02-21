Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,391 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 574.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.06. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

