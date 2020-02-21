Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $17,493.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00345451 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012510 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000462 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

