Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48 to $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

KRG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 858,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

