JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.91 and last traded at $92.91, 49,534 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $94.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000.

