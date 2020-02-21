Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,895.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $6,895.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.06498563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

