Jeffrey Moy Sells 6,599 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.51. 2,167,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.87. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 280.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

