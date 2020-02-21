JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of JD stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

