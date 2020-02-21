JD Coin Price Tops $0.0772 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. JD Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $6,615.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.02981188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00229218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00145177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002751 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,049,395 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.